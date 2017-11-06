WWE diva Paige’s private photos and chats leaked.

WWE diva Paige has once again had her intimate photos leaked just a few weeks after a third man plead guilty for hacking into celebrity accounts.

It is unclear if the leaks were carried out by the same perpetrators however, in addition to the leaking Paige's photos, the hackers also leaked WhatsApp conversations between her and WWE wrestler Xavier Woods, Hackread reported.

Explicit photos of WWE ring announcer Jojo were also reportedly released by the same hackers that leaked Paige's photos in the most recent event. The group has threatened to leak more images in the coming days which may signal the beginning of the third wave of Celebgate hacks.

Last month, 32-year-old Emilio Herrera of Chicago plead guilty to hacking into 550 Gmail and iCloud accounts, approximately 40 of which belonged to celebrities in order to obtain their nude photos and videos.