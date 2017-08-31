William Bradford says the FBI is investigating hacking allegations.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has asked the FBI and the Energy Department to provide information about William Bradford, one of President Donald Trump's appointees, who claimed that incendiary remarks made on social media and attributed to him were the work of hackers.





While many of the comments posted on Disqus, including vulgar references to President Obama's mother, closely resemble remarks that Trump's pick to head the Energy Department's Office of Indian Energy had made in the past, Bradford told CNN's KFile, "I cannot comment on an ongoing federal investigation into multiple cyber attacks and Internet crimes committed against me over the past several years, to include email intrusions, hacking, and impostors in social media," prompting Wyden to pen a letter to both agencies.





"Please confirm to my office in writing whether you or any other individual in the General Counsel's office has been made aware of any cyberattacks against Mr. Bradford, and if so, what steps your office has taken to ensure that these activities have not compromised his ability to perform the duties demanded by his office," CNN quoted the letter as saying.



