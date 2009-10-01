October 01, 2009

Product Information

ZOHO ManageEngine DeviceExpert v5.3

Vendor: Zoho Corp. Website: http://www.zohocorp.com Product: ManageEngine DeviceExpert v5.3 Price: starts at $795 for perpetual license to manage 10 devices

Quick Read Strengths: Good device support for network equipment vendors; nice task automation tools; really can save IT staff a substantial amount of time. Weaknesses: Compliance reporting is only conducted against enterprise policy; does not have industry compliance canned reports. Verdict: Great tool for auditing and managing network equipment.

Rating Breakdown SC Lab Reviews Reviews from our expert team Features: Documentation: Value for Money: Performance: Support: Ease of Use: 5 /5