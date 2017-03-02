The Randolph County Sheriff's Department Indiana has assured local citizens that they are safe from zombies, following a fake radio news bulletin that was the work of hackers.

Winchester, Ind.-based radio station WZZY-FM fell victim to a ghoulish prank when hackers accessed its computer systems and began broadcasting fake news alerts of a zombie attack, along with a disease outbreak caused by the resulting carnage.

Fortunately, before listeners could flee in abject terror, form their own lawless societies or pledge their allegiance to Negan, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department stepped in to assure folks that there was no danger, according to various local affiliate reports.

“There is no local emergency,” the department wrote on their Facebook page on Wednesday. “We have contacted the radio station and notified the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Again, there is no emergency or disease outbreak in Randolph County.”