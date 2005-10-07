Zyxel Zywall 70

Verdict: A really good all-round router and firewall solution with the benefit of some wireless access provision.

The device also offers policy-based traffic shaping, priority-bandwidth use and content filtering with Java, ActiveX, cookie and proxy blocking, together with URL and keyword blocking. Web content filtering based on technology from Bluecoat is also supported.

As a bonus, the unit can extend its security services over wireless LANs and is IEEE 802.11b/11g compliant with support for 128-bits WEP Encryption and IEEE 802.1x port-based authentication with Radius clients. This comprehensive Wi-Fi support is rounded off with support for IPsec VPN over WLAN and WPA.

An innovative feature is the two WAN interface ports designed to allow the device to be configured simultaneously to two internet connections.

The device’s bandwidth management allows control of network usage through a priority system of traffic control.

Setup was very simple and straightforward, helped by clear labeling, comprehensive LED status indicators and excellent step-by-step documentation.

After firing the unit up, the user needs to access what Xyxel describes as a web configurator web-based management console.

This is simplicity itself: enter its default IP address of 192.168.1.1 and then click to enter the default password of 1234 which is already entered. It then prompts you to change this password and replace Zyxel’s default digital certificate with one unique to your device.

Advanced configuration of general LAN, WAN and DMZ options, and the VPN and IPsec setup, then takes place via an easy-to-use, wizard-based setup.