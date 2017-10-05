128,000 Arkansas Oral & Facial Surgery Center patients compromised

In late July the Arkansas Oral & Facial Surgery Center was hit with a ransomware attack that not only locked up patient records, but may have also exposed their personal information.

The attack,which was discovered on July 26, encrypted the facilities imaging files, such as x-rays, related documents and rendered inaccessible all electronic data gathered during patient visits from the preceding three weeks, the company reported. At this time the Center does not know if the encrypted files have been accessed by the malicious actors.

The Health and Human Services breach portal listed 128,000 victims.

The data contained in the locked files includes the radiographs and associated files along with patient names, addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers and clinical information such as diagnosis, treatment plans or conditions and other information such as health insurance information, the Center said.

The FBI has been called in to help with the investigation and the Center is supplying its patients with a year of free credit monitoring.