More than 19,000 patient records were exposed during a ransomware attack on Medical Oncology Hematology Consultants, PA that took place in June.

How many victims? 19,203

What type of information? The affected files from Medical Oncology Hematology Consultants, PA contained names, birth dates, phone numbers, health information and treatment information.

What happened? On July 7, 2017 Medical Oncology discovered that it had been hit with a ransomware attack on June 17, 2017 that affected some patient files located on the organization's servers and workstations. No reason was given for why it took so long for the ransomware attack to be noticed.

What was the response? Upon realizing the problem, Medical Oncology began an investigation to determine the scale of the problem and to identify which patient records were involved. The company called in an outside security firm to assists in eliminating the ransomware and to determine if any of the files involved had been accessed or used by unauthorized personnel. Medical Oncology said that as of right now it does not believe any patient information has been exposed to unauthorized parties. Credit monitoring is also being made available.

Quote: “Please note that we are notifying you and other potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution, and are not currently aware of any unauthorized use of, access to, or disclosure of the information contained in the affected files, or of any material loss to the integrity of that information. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident causes you.”

Sources: Medical Oncology Hematology Consultants, PA, DataBreaches.net