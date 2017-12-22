2017 Biggest Data Breaches

June – Hackers accessed 8tracks's user database and pilfered information, including email addresses and encrypted passwords, from at least 18 million accounts signed up for the Internet radio service using email.

June – User data on 6 million subscribers to the cash-for-surveys site CashCrate was compromised. User data going back 10 years – including email addresses, names, passwords and street addresses – was stolen in the breach.

July – A third-party vendor working with Verizon left the data of as many as 14 million U.S. customers exposed on a misconfigured server.

July– A misconfigured database on an Amazon S3 server May have exposed the data of between 2 2 million and 4 million Dow Jones & Co. customers.

August – Personal data on more than 1.8 million Chicagoan voters was exposed on a cloud-based storage site, available to anyone for downloading.

September – Four million Time Warner Cable, now known as Spectrum, customers had their information compromised when a third-party vendor misconfigured an Amazon S3 Bucket.

September – Cybercriminals gained unauthorized access to Equifax files in a breach that affected about 143 million consumers in the U.S. In October Equifax reported an additional 2.5 million people were involved bringing the total to 145.5 million.

September – A misconfigured CouchDB containing information on 593,328 Alaskan voters was found opened to the public exposing the data.

October – Yahoo upped number of breached members to 3 billion. Verizon, which purchased Yahoo in 2017, then reported that a 2013 breach of Yahoo!'s network affected all three billion of the company's accounts.

October – A Disqus breach exposes info on 17.5 million users between 2007-2012.

October – The online image sharing website We Heart It told its members that more than 8 million of its accounts were compromised in a data breach that took place four years ago.