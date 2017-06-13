The latest round includes four patches, three of which are rated critical.

It's the second Tuesday of the month, so Adobe is issuing patches as part of its regularly scheduled Patch Tuesday.

An update for Adobe Flash Player (Windows, Macintosh, Linux and Chrome OS) addresses critical vulnerabilities that could potentially allow an attacker to take control of the affected system, the bulletin stated. The patch fixes Use After Free and Memory Corruption issues that could enable remote code execution.

A security update for Adobe Shockwave Player for Windows (v12.2.8.198 and earlier) addresses a critical memory corruption vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution.

Security updates for Adobe Captivate (Windows and Macintosh), v9 and earlier, resolves an important information disclosure vulnerability (CVE-2017-3087) resulting from abuse of the quiz reporting feature in Captivate.

The fourth fix, an update for Adobe Digital Editions (Windows, Macintosh, iOS and Android), v4.5.4 and earlier, resolves critical memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution, three vulnerabilities rated important that could lead to escalation of privilege and two memory corruption vulnerabilities rated important that could lead to the disclosure of memory addresses.

The company stated it was not aware of any exploits in the wild for any of the issues addressed with these four updates.