The 2023 SC Award winners have been announced. Over 30 cybersecurity companies, executives, products and services are honored today for their excellence and achievements. In its 26th year of celebrating the best in cybersecurity, this year’s SC Award nominees, finalists and winners were truly inspiring.

Tom Spring, SC Media Editorial Director, CyberRisk Alliance

You can view the full list of winners here.

The caliber of both winners and finalists are commendable. In a year colored by the uncertainty of geopolitics, a barrage of new threats and macroeconomic shifts - the achievements of the 2023 SC Award winners stand testament to the cybersecurity community's resilience and unity.

This year's winner circle spans 21 Trust Awards which celebrates exemplary tech solutions including API, cloud and data security. Meanwhile, 15 Excellence Awards turn the spotlight on cybersecurity startups and their financial pillars.

Winners were chosen by a panel of independent SC Award judges that reflected the sectors honored leaders from healthcare, finance and government. A hearty thanks to all that volunteered their time.

A week of celebration for SC Award winners

I invite you to explore the SC Award winners’ list, but also follow along and read SC Media’s week of special coverage. We will be highlighting winners and the cybersecurity challenges that tested their mettle. Hear from the honored company leaders - in their own words via video roundtables - about the technologies that defined the past year.

What I believe stands out most significantly with this year’s SC Awards is the spirit of collaboration and transparency that has come to define our community. This past year artificial intelligence, cloud-related vulnerabilities and ransomware pushed the industry to collectively build new solutions and create powerful defenses. Represented within the SC Award’s family is not just talent and success, but the spirit of a vibrant business community working toward a unified goal of keeping the world secure.

I’m humbled and honored to celebrate the collective might of all SC Award winners, finalists and nominees that are the backbone of the cybersecurity industry and each champions of navigating the next year of security challenges.