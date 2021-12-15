The rise of the banking ‘super app,’ and how it could drive threat modeling for crypto

SC Media Editor in Chief Jill Aitoro has 20 years of experience editing and reporting on technology, business and policy. She also serves as editorial director at SC Media’s parent company, CyberRisk Alliance. Prior to joining CRA, she worked at Sightline Media as editor of Defense News and executive editor of the Business-to-Government Group. She previously worked at Washington Business Journal and Nextgov, covering federal technology, contracting and policy, as well as CMP Media’s VARBusiness and CRN and Penton Media’s iSeries News.
Cryptocurrency trading platform BitMart confirmed Dec. 4 that cyber-thieves had made off with $150 million; and hackers stole $120 million from the BadgerDAO crypto network, another DeFi platform, on Dec. 1.