White House tells agencies to clear the decks for EDR

HC3, CISA, and the FDA released separate guides that tackle some of the largest challenges facing health care: communicating medical device risks to patients, evaluating insider vulnerabilities, and securing VPNs.
The White House wants the federal government to catalogue all of its devices and implement endpoint detection and response capabilities by 2024. To get there, agencies will have to navigate some of the same complex and unpleasant realities of the EDR market that have plagued the private sector for years.