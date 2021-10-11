Endpoint security

White House tells agencies to clear the decks for EDR

October 11, 2021
Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young is seen prior to a Senate Budget Committee hearing on June 8, 2021, in Washington. Young issued a memo to agencies directing them to take a series of actions over the next six months to prepare their IT assets and architecture to support the implementation of endpoint detection and response security systems. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

