Credentials exposed for majority of US financial firm employees

Secure internal corporate systems through a strong, multi-factor authentication password policy.
Enforce a policy for backup storage, ensuring backups are kept separate from critical corporate systems.
Implement strong encryption algorithms for corporate databases. Frequently used encryption algorithms, including MD5 and SHA1, have been proven relatively vulnerable.
Invest in education and awareness of employees and executives regarding digital threats and cyberattacks including but not limited to phishing, fraud, online scams, malware, ransomware, account takeover, impersonation, and more.
Use advanced threat intelligence to proactively monitor the social, surface, deep, and dark web for exposed employee credentials to ensure early identification of potential risks and stay ahead of cybercriminals’ tactics.