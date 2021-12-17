A CISO’s timeline: Pulling back the curtain on the phased response to Log4j

SC Media Editor in Chief Jill Aitoro has 20 years of experience editing and reporting on technology, business and policy. She also serves as editorial director at SC Media’s parent company, CyberRisk Alliance. Prior to joining CRA, she worked at Sightline Media as editor of Defense News and executive editor of the Business-to-Government Group. She previously worked at Washington Business Journal and Nextgov, covering federal technology, contracting and policy, as well as CMP Media’s VARBusiness and CRN and Penton Media’s iSeries News.
Founder and Sequitur CEO Phil Attfeild is an electrical engineer by training and a tinkerer by nature. He attributed his innate curiosity in how things work, which began in his youth, by asking the question “why.”