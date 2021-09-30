Telegram bots used in phishing operation that bypasses one-time passwords

Bradley BarthSeptember 30, 2021
Amichai Shulman, chief technology officer and co-founder of AirEye, warned of "more and more severe vulnerabilities in the implementation and design" of wireless network communication.
Stu SjouwermanSeptember 29, 2021
There are advantages to OSINT for defenders, but bad actors also use it to hack into organizations.
Derek B. JohnsonSeptember 27, 2021
Federal prosecutors in Virginia are charging four individuals for a wide-ranging scheme to defraud businesses, first by hacking into their email or networks and then impersonating trusted third-party vendors in order to collect on unpaid bills.
TUE OCT 26
WED SEP 22
THU AUG 26