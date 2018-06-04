Apple released security updates for macOS High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan, Safari, Windows iCloud, Safari and other Appel operating systems.

Apple released security updates for macOS High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan, Safari, Windows iCloud, Safari and other Appel operating systems to address multiple vulnerabilities, including some that could allow an attacker to take control of an affected system.

Vulnerabilities in the mac OS Kernel could allow an attacker in a privileged position to perform a denial of service attack while vulnerabilities in Messages and UIKiet could lead to denial of service by the processing a maliciously crafted message, according to the Apple security alert.

Apple also released updates for iOS, watchOS, iTunes, and tvOS and patched a vulnerability in the iOS Kernel which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Updates are available for OS X El Capitan 10.11.6, macOS Sierra 10.12.6, macOS High Sierra 10.13.4, iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation, all Apple Watch models and Apple TV 4K and 4th generation.