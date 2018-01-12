The House committee is looking into Russian meddling, including hacking the Democratic National Committee.

Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon, who is stepping down from his leadership position at Breitbart after making critical comments about members of President Trump's family in a tell-all book, will reportedly testify before the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

The controversial Bannon, once Trump's campaign manager and widely credited for influencing some of the president's most extreme stances, will testify behind closed doors, NBC News reported.

He has hired lawyer Bill Burck to represent him during this testimony, the report said. Bannon, who once hoped to upend the status quo in government, was in the president's inner circle and had a birdseye view of its inner workings at time's key to the Russian investigation, including when Trump decided to fire former FBI Director James Comey.