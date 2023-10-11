Accelerated cyber threat detection, response sought by Arctic Wolf’s Revelstoke acquisition

TechCrunch reports that security orchestration, automation, and response platform developer Revelstoke is set to be purchased by cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf in a bid to facilitate accelerated and more comprehensive cyberattack detection and response. With the acquisition, the terms of which were undisclosed, Arctic Wolf will be absorbing 30 employees from Revelstoke, while Revelstoke co-founder and CEO Bob Kruse will be part of Arctic Wolf's product-line sales team. "We're advancing our detection and response capabilities with tailored response actions at scale, while our customers will directly reap the benefits of the technology without having to purchase new modules. By incorporating Revelstoke's platform into [Arctic Wolf], Arctic Wolf will be now able to provide customers with the advanced technology and deep security operations expertise needed to make SOAR outcomes essentially turnkey," said Arctic Wolf Chief Product Officer Dan Schiappa. Revelstoke was noted to have secured $38 million in funding since its inception in 2020.