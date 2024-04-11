Data Security, Breach, Privacy

Accor database exposed by IntelBroker

Detailed view of a computer screen with the word "HACKED" displayed prominently

(Adobe Stock)

Major French multinational hospitality firm Accor had a database containing personal information from 642,000 individuals purportedly stolen from a cyberattack last month exposed by IntelBroker on BreachForums, reports Cybernews.

Included in the leaked database were individuals' full names and email addresses, as well as their companies and job titles, according to IntelBroker, which had teased the breach on X, formerly Twitter, late last month. While there has been no confirmation regarding the legitimacy of the exposed data, such information could be leveraged to facilitate phishing attacks and other malicious activity, noted Cybernews researchers.

"Threat actors could exploit this data to craft convincing social engineering attacks, gain unauthorized access to personal accounts or sensitive corporate information, and commit various forms of fraud or exploitation," researchers said.

Such disclosure by IntelBroker follows the threat actor's exposure of data belonging to Home Depot, online shopping platform PandaBuy, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, General Electric, and Facebook Marketplace.

Related

AT&T: Over 51M affected by data leak

BleepingComputer reports that AT&T has confirmed that more than 51 million of its current and former customers had their personal information compromised as part of a 2021 data leak by ShinyHunters later exposed by MajorNelson last month that was reported to involve information from more than 70 million individuals.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.