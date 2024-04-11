Accor database exposed by IntelBroker

Major French multinational hospitality firm Accor had a database containing personal information from 642,000 individuals purportedly stolen from a cyberattack last month exposed by IntelBroker on BreachForums, reports Cybernews.

Included in the leaked database were individuals' full names and email addresses, as well as their companies and job titles, according to IntelBroker, which had teased the breach on X, formerly Twitter, late last month. While there has been no confirmation regarding the legitimacy of the exposed data, such information could be leveraged to facilitate phishing attacks and other malicious activity, noted Cybernews researchers.

"Threat actors could exploit this data to craft convincing social engineering attacks, gain unauthorized access to personal accounts or sensitive corporate information, and commit various forms of fraud or exploitation," researchers said.

Such disclosure by IntelBroker follows the threat actor's exposure of data belonging to Home Depot, online shopping platform PandaBuy, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, General Electric, and Facebook Marketplace.