Activision probes credential theft campaign

TechCrunch reports that an investigation into a credential stealing malware campaign has been commenced by major video game developer Activision Blizzard following claims of malware infections from the usage of cracked software.

Aside from addressing the malware, Activision Blizzard, which emphasized that none of its systems have been compromised, has also been determining and remediating impacted player accounts, according to a source close to the matter.

Such a malware operation was discovered by "Call of Duty" cheating software developer Zeebler to have been targeting gamers using third-party tools with information-stealing malware that exfiltrates not only gaming account usernames and passwords but also cryptocurrency wallet credentials. Further investigation conducted by Zeebler led to a database with the compromised credentials, some of which have been confirmed to be legitimate although the recency of the stolen information remains uncertain.

Immediate password replacements and two-factor authentication activation have been recommended to players whose accounts may have been impacted.

