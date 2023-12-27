AI to fuel more advanced cyberattacks

Artificial intelligence is believed by IBM to be increasingly leveraged in cyberattacks during the coming year as threat actors look to exploit the upcoming U.S. and European Union elections, as well as the Paris Olympics, VentureBeat reports. Cybercriminals will also be using generative AI to more successfully monetize stolen data, as well as tap AI for scaling a major cybersecurity incident, according to IBM X-Force Global Head Charles Henderson and IBM X-Force Head of Research John Dwyer. "While we're still far out from the day where AI-engineered cyberattacks become a norm, these things don't happen overnight but the 'premiere' is likely around the corner," said Dwyer. On the other hand, both IBM Security Vice President of Data Security Akiba Saeedi and IBM Security Vice President of Product Management Chris Meenan noted the transformative nature of generative AI to chief information security officers and security analysts in managing cybersecurity risks in 2024. "In this coming year, gen AI will begin to take on certain tedious, administrative tasks on behalf of security teams but beyond this, it will also enable less experienced team members to take on more challenging, higher level tasks," Meenan added.