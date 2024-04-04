Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Alleged Five Eyes data stolen from Acuity breach exposed

An aerial view of the Pentagon.

(Defense Department)

Data allegedly stolen from a breach of U.S. federal technology consulting firm Acuity, which was claimed to include communications between the Five Eyes Intelligence Group composed of the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, and other U.S. allies, has been leaked by IntelBroker, Hackread reports.

IntelBroker has also claimed that the exposed data trove included sensitive information from members of the government and military.

Acuity had its systems infiltrated through the exploitation of a GitHub zero-day vulnerability, enabling the exfiltration of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data, according to IntelBroker. While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dismissed the leak to include made-up names and contact details to be used as "test demos for vendors," such an exposure was noted by Hackread to be reflective of U.S. intelligence and allies' techniques that could compromise operational strategies.

Such a development follows IntelBroker's claimed attacks against the Los Angeles International Airport and General Electric, among others.

