Almost $10M stolen in crypto heist against Axie Infinity co-founder

Axie Infinity co-founder Jeff "Jihoz" Zirlin had nearly $9.7 million worth of ethereum exfiltrated in a cryptocurrency heist targeted at two of his wallets, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "The attack is limited to my personal accounts, and has nothing to do with validation or operations of the Ronin chain. Additionally, the leaked keys have nothing to do with Sky Mavis operations. I want to assure everyone that we have strict security measures in place for all chain related activities," said Zirlin in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Further examination of the incident revealed that the stolen cryptocurrency had been laundered on the Tornado Cash crypto-mixing service. Such a development comes nearly two years after North Korean state-sponsored hacking collective Lazarus Group exfiltrated $600 million worth of cryptocurrency from the Ronin Network, which supports the Axie Infinity play-to-earn game.