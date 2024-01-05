Almost 19K hit by California county housing authority compromise

Nearly 19,000 individuals were informed by the Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino in California to have had their data compromised in a cyberattack last June, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Attackers obtained access to individuals' names and Social Security numbers through a compromised email account belonging to one of HACSB' employees, according to HACSB officials, who noted that an immediate password reset has been implemented upon the discovery of the affected email account. "Following a thorough review, [Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino] confirmed that a limited amount of information may have been accessed by an unauthorized third-party in connection with this incident," said the organization. Such an intrusion comes months after a ransomware incident impacted the county's sheriff's office, as well as a string of attacks against various housing authorities across the U.S. during the past year.