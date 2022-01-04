Kaspersky predicts APTs to target cloud providers in 2022

Kaspersky predicts that nation-state actors could begin targeting third-party cloud vendors in 2022, drawn by the large amounts of data they store, according to IT World Canada.

Third-party cloud services have become popular as more companies implement cloud computing into their operations, despite such architectures being vulnerable to breaches, according to Kaspersky.

“This recent paradigm has security implications that developers may not fully comprehend, where defenders have little visibility and that APTs haven’t really investigated thus far. We believe the latter (APTs) will be the first to catch up,” the company said.

Kaspersky also predicted that mobile devices will experience more sophisticated attacks, whether Android-based or iOS devices, based on the steep increase in iOS zero-day vulnerabilities recorded in 2021 compared to all years previously.

Attacks are also likely to target company supply chains, which were already popular among APTs in 2021, and unprotected home computers with links to corporate networks, Kaspersky said.