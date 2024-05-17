Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations

Arrests made in North Korean remote job scam targeting US firms

handcuffs sit on the keyboard of a laptop. cybercrime

(Adobe Stock)

U.S. prosecutors announced the arrests of an American woman and a Ukrainian man for aiding North Korean IT workers posing as Americans to secure remote jobs at over 300 U.S. companies, Reuters reports.

Click for more special coverage

The scheme, which generated at least $6.8 million for North Korea, included attempts to infiltrate U.S. government agencies and involved the identity theft of more than 60 Americans.

Charges were filed against Christina Marie Chapman, 49, and Oleksandr Didenko, 27, among others, with Chapman arrested in Arizona and Didenko detained in Poland awaiting extradition.

The Justice Department highlighted that the conspirators' actions benefited North Korea by providing revenue and, in some cases, proprietary information. This situation serves as a critical alert for U.S. companies and agencies employing remote IT workers about the potential risks of such infiltrations.

A $5 million reward has been announced for information on other conspirators, as authorities continue to dismantle the scheme and seize related assets.

Related

House bill orders CISA to create task force for AI concerns

Reps. Troy Carter, D-La., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., introduced the CISA Securing AI Task Force Act on Tuesday urging the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to establish an internal task force to focus on handling artificial intelligence-related safety and security concerns, FedScoop reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.