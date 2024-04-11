Availability of CISA’s automated malware analysis service expanded

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has expanded access to its Malware Next-Gen malware analysis service to organizations in the private sector months after it was offered to government and military workers, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Malware Next-Gen — which was touted by CISA Executive Director for Cybersecurity Jen Easterly to bolster malware analysis effectiveness and efficiency, as well as support expedited cyber threat response efforts — could also enable the analysis of suspicious digital artifacts, according to CISA. However, analysis of the submitted samples could only be accessed by authorized users, with CISA warning that unauthorized system access could result in prohibition from using the service, as well as criminal and civil penalties.

CISA said that almost 200 malicious and suspicious documents and URLs have already been identified by its Malware Next-Gen system since its introduction in November, all of which have been provided as intelligence to the agency's partners.