Belarus security agency allegedly subjected to hacktivist attack

Belarus had its primary KGB security agency's network claimed to have been compromised by the Belarusian Cyber-Partisans hacktivist operation, resulting in the theft of data belonging to more than 8,600 KGB employees, The Associated Press reports.

The attack, which was done in retaliation to Belarusian KGB Chief Ivan Tertel oppressive actions against Belarus, was conducted following a long-term infiltration of the KGB's systems, with the stolen information then used by the hacktivist group to deploy a chatbot that would aid in the identification of KGB personnel, according to Belarusian Cyber-Partisans Group Coordinator Yuliana Shametavets.

"We want to show that in the digital world it is impossible to hide information, and the truth about political repressions will surface, and those who carried them out will be punished," said Shametavets.

Such a development comes a week after major Belarusian fertilizer plant Grodno Azot had its systems claimed to be hacked by the hacktivist group.