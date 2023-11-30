BlueVoyant secures $140M, purchases Conquest Cyber

Aside from raising a $140 million investment from a Series E funding round bringing total investment to nearly $646 million, managed cybersecurity services firm BlueVoyant has also purchased cyber defense provider Conquest Cyber, SiliconAngle reports. Such an acquisition would involve the integration of Conquest Cyber's cyber risk management platform, which facilitates cyber resilience with adaptive risk management, into BlueVoyant's offerings to provide a breakthrough solution ensuring extensive cybersecurity defenses for organizations. Conquest Cyber's platform has also been touted to be adherent to the Defense Department's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Framework. "Despite the extensive range of cybersecurity vendors, a significant gap persists in the market concerning comprehensive solutions that empower clients to assess, operationalize, validate, and mitigate risks. The integration of BlueVoyant's and Conquest Cyber's capabilities addresses this shortfall, bolstering our ability to protect clients internal and external digital ecosystems in a more comprehensive manner," said BlueVoyant co-founder and CEO James Rosenthal.