Cloud-based remote work software-as-a-service firm GoTo has confirmed that encrypted customer backups for several of its products were compromised during a November cyberattack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "The affected information, which varies by product, may include account usernames, salted and hashed passwords, a portion of multi-factor authentication (MFA) settings, as well as some product settings and licensing information," said GoTo CEO Paddy Srinivasan, who also noted that some of its Rescue and GoToMyPC customers had their MFA settings compromised even though the encrypted databases for both offerings have not been exfiltrated. Customers impacted by the breach are already being notified regarding the impact of the breach, which is still under investigation. The GoTo breach signifies the risks of maintaining encryption keys within the same or interconnected environment as backups, according to Action1's Mike Walters. "In fact, it is one of the top backup security mistakes that should be avoided. Ideally, you should keep them off-site," Walters added.