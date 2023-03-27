Kroger's mail-order pharmacy Postal Prescription Services, video software firm SundaySky, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and Illinois-based Top of the World Ranch Treatment Center have been impacted by separate health data breaches, HealthITSecurity reports. In a report to the Department of Health and Human Services, PPS noted that 82,466 Kroger customers who created online PPS accounts from July 2014 to Jan. 13, 2023, had their names and email addresses compromised due to an internal error. "Upon learning of this incident, PPS updated its website to address this problem. Kroger is also reviewing its procedures to evaluate changes to reduce the likelihood of this type of incident from occurring in the future," said PPS. Meanwhile, more than 37,000 individuals were reported by SundaySky to have their data, including names, email addresses, Healthcare Savings Account effective date and deductible details, and copay information, exfiltrated by a threat actor in a January attack. On the other hand, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona had an undisclosed number of members' data potentially impacted by a data breach at a third-party partner of US Wellness, while Top of the World's data breach involved the compromise of a business email account last November.