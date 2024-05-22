BreachForums comeback imminent after FBI disruption

Hackread reports that BreachForums was noted by one of its administrators ShinyHunters to reemerge under a new Onion domain in the dark web within the week following the FBI's recent disruption of the widely known cybercrime site.

No specific timeline regarding the revival of BreachForum's clearnet domain has been provided by ShinyHunters, who confirmed that the forum may have had all its dark web and clearnet domains obtained by the FBI following the arrest of Baphomet, who also serves as the site's administrator.

Such developments were shared with Hackread through a Telegram account previously linked to ShinyHunters although whether the account is still leveraged by the original threat actor remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have not provided any statements regarding the seizure of BreachForum's domains, with the latter only calling on organizations whose data were shared through the forum to cooperate in the investigation of the matter.