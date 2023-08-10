The FBI and Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation have dismantled the widely used bulletproof hosting platform Lolek Hosted following a law enforcement operation that also involved the Justice Department's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, and two Polish authorities, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Apart from the notice posted by the FBI and IRS on the Lolek Hosted website declaring the seizure of the bulletproof hosting site, the FBI and Polish authorities have not provided other details regarding the takedown. The disruption of Lolek Hosted, which commenced operations in 2009, comes amid U.S. efforts to crack down on bulletproof hosting services, including the sentencing of Mihai Ionut Paunescu, who was behind the PowerHost[.]ro service, in June, as well as the imprisonment of an Illinois native operating the DownThem.org and AmpNode.com distributed denial-of-service platforms with bulletproof hosting last year.