Chicago hospital, Illinois village impacted by cyberattacks

Separate cyberattacks have been disclosed by Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital and the Village of Skokie in Illinois before the weekend, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Officials at Lurie Children's confirmed that the pediatric health provider's entire network was disrupted by the incident although patient care has not been impacted. No further details regarding the nature of the attack have been provided. Such a disclosure comes days after Chicago-based Saint Anthony Hospital revealed being compromised in a cyberattack in December, which has been claimed by a ransomware operation. Meanwhile, officials at Skokie Village, which is northwest of Chicago, revealed that several of the village's systems, including its online payment systems for business licensing, permits, and utility billings, have been impacted by a cyberattack in December. Attackers have also infiltrated employee data although no compromise was reported for the village's email and emergency phone systems.