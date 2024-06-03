Data Security, Privacy

Clarity.fm leak exposes high-profile personalities’ info

Hackread reports that Clarity.fm, an on-demand business advice marketplace for entrepreneurs, had 155,531 records and 121,000 accounts belonging to entrepreneurs, business leaders, and celebrities exposed as a result of an unsecured database.

Aside from exposing individuals' full names, phone numbers, and personal and professional email addresses, the misconfigured database also leaked consultation content, payment records, hourly consultation rates, and internal scores, according to a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler published on WebsitePlanet.

"The records were marked as production data, and indicated if the person was a member, leader, or mentor," noted Fowler, who added that more investigation is still needed to determine whether Clarity.fm or a third-party provider was the source of the compromised database.

Individuals whose data may have been impacted by the incident were urged to be vigilant of potential cyberattacks that may be launched using information from the database.

