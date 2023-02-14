Open-source security provider ARMO has released a new integration between the ARMO platform and the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool, according to VentureBeat. The integration would allow security teams to secure CI/CD pipelines and Kubernetes clusters through customized Open Policy Agent-based policies and hints at generative AI's potential for bolstering security professionals' capabilities in containerized environments. The use case demonstrated by ARMO involved using natural-language queries to generate the desired code and controls. In effect, it reduces the need for security teams to learn new coding languages to create security policies for their cloud environments. "ARMO has integrated ChatGPT to help users create their own custom controls without the need to know how to use OPA and Rego. All they need to do is write what they want to check in natural language, and ARMO with ChatGPT will generate the exact control written in Rego with the description and suggested remediation," according to ARMO co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ben Hirschberg.