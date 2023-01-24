Managed services provider NTT Data Business Solutions announced a partnership with Aviatrix to use its network-as-a-service product on NTT Data's public cloud networking platform, according to SDxCentral. NTT Data provides secure cloud networking among its slate of IT services for enterprise customers, which the company claims ensure consistent networking, operations, and security in the cloud. Aviatrix Vice President of Solutions Marketing Rod Stuhlmuller says the partnership provides NTT Data with greater visibility and control while serving large-enterprise customers, allowing it to effectively operate its own NaaS based on Aviatrix's cloud networking platform. Stuhlmuller claimed Aviatrix provided NTT Data with "the ability to deliver customized and self-service multicloud automation and proactively control their cloud networking and security to optimize service availability and performance," which other NaaS providers could not. Through the partnership, NTT Data would obtain "the cloud automation and agility their customers expect with the enterprise-grade visibility and control they need to deliver their services in the most efficient manner." Stuhlmuller added.