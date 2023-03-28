Cloud identity and access management solutions provider Britive announced that a Series B funding round has produced $20.5 million for the company, which it will use to continue improving its product and for marketing purposes, according to TechCrunch. Britive, which now has $36 million in total funding, offers a cloud identity security platform that generates keys, tokens and other access privileges to cloud users on demand. The privileges automatically expire when not in use, ensuring that potential vulnerabilities are closed off quickly. Britive also employs artificial intelligence to perform real-time analysis of cloud user activity through their logs, allowing for the detection of potentially dangerous or unauthorized behavioral patterns, according to company CEO Art Poghosyan. When detected, the issue is quickly sent to the relevant security teams, letting them end problematic sessions immediately. Britive's offering allows development teams to continue building at cloud speed while security teams maintain full visibility and control over cloud identities and privilege, Poghosyan said.