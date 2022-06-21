TechRepublic reports that Cisco recently introduced a range of new capabilities for cloud management networking and tech simplification for its products Meraki, Catalyst and Nexus. Naming IT environment complexity, elevated user expectations and an expanding collection of business-critical connections as its main targets for improvement, the company unveiled its Cloud Management for Cisco Catalyst offering, which allows users to bring Meraki Cloud to their current Catalyst deployments. Meanwhile, Cisco aims to provide customers with simplified IT through a new a cloud-managed platform for cloud networking, called Cisco Nexus Cloud. Cisco Nexus Cloudis powered by Cisco Intersight and is designed to ease customers cloud management tasks whether these are in public, private or edge computing environments. Our customers choose to run their businesses on Cisco technology because we sit at the intersection of networking, security and cloud, according to Todd Nightingale, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco enterprise networking and cloud. We believe the network is the foundation for the modern enterprise and must deliver agility through simplicity.