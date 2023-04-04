TechCrunch reports that a Series A funding round has generated $15 million in funding for Push Security, a startup that is developing a tool that allows monitoring of employees web-based apps for signs of risky activities. Push Security co-founder and CEO Adam Bateman, who worked previously as an ethical hacker, said he came up with the idea after noting that the biggest security risk for enterprises is human error -- or bad password choices, mistaken clicks on suspicious links, and inadvertent sharing of sensitive data -- which even the best security tools and policies cannot prevent. Push analyzes employees use of web-based applications and encourages them to perform more security-friendly activities when they detect signs of insecure use, through push notifications. It also notifies IT security teams of these activities, allowing them to flag certain apps for monitoring and informing them when those apps reveal security risks. A lot of work we do on the human level is not to be the enforcer, to be the guard rail not a gate, Bateman said.