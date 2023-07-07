TechRepublic reports that cloud-based storage has been noted by IT and security teams in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific to be the second most attractive target of cyberattacks but more organizations have been placing workloads in the cloud. Seventy-five percent of organizations had at least 40% of their sensitive data stored in their cloud environments this year, compared with 49% last year, as 79% of organizations reported having two or more cloud service providers, according to a Thales report. While 40% of respondents noted having encryption for more than half of their data, only 2% had all their data encrypted. The findings also showed that even though human error was cited by 55% to cause cloud data breaches, only 38% had zero-trust protocols in cloud networks. "Organizations are operating in a dynamic multi-cloud landscape, demanding seamless and efficient security measures. To overcome challenges arising from human error and misconfiguration, it is imperative that data protections in the cloud are simplified and easily manageable," said Thales Senior Vice President for Cloud Protection and Licensing Activities Sebastien Cano.