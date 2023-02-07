SiliconANGLE reports that the inaugural CloudNativeSecurityCon event was launched Wednesday in Seattle and saw cloud-native security experts coming together to discuss the largest security issues in the field. According to cloud-native practitioners, their biggest concerns include zero-trust security implementation in organizations, quantum computing's potential impact on cryptography, supply chain vulnerability, open-source security vulnerabilities, and the emergence of ChatGPT and other high-end artificial intelligence engines. Experts have raised concerns about ChatGPT and AI technology's vulnerability to corruption. For instance, GitHub's Copilot AI programming tool has been flagged by security researchers over the possibility of its generating exploitable code. Meanwhile, observers noted recent cyberattacks involving GitHub, which highlights the continued vulnerability of open-source software. The December security breach that saw a malicious extension inserted into the open-source machine learning framework PyTorch and downloaded more than 2,300 times also showed the dangers of corruption in the software supply chain, although new tools to mitigate such risks, such as Tekton Chains and Sigstore, have been developed.