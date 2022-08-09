Fortinet and Comcast Business have entered into a new partnership that would provide customers with a range of secure access service edge and security service edge solutions combining Fortinet's network security capabilities with cloud connection services through Equinix, according to Fierce Telecom. Comcast Business will provide its portfolio of SASE and SSE products via its Business Secure Gateways, which are hosted at Equinix data centers across various US cities and offer up to 10 Gbps connectivity. The solutions offer a variety of features including zero trust network access, data loss prevention and firewall as a service, among others. By expanding our relationship with Fortinet, we are offering our clients more choice and the flexibility to choose a solution that works for them -- while providing some of the latest security solutions to help keep them ready for the day, according to Comcast Business Chief Technology Officer Amit Verma. A recent Masergy and Fortinet survey found 98% of respondents place critical importance on the convergence of security and networking, and a DellOro report showed the SASE market nearly hitting $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting a rising trend of SASE adoption among enterprises.