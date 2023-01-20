VentureBeat reports that network and app data breaches stemming from compromised API tokens have been experienced by 53% of more than 400 security and engineering professionals. Moreover, 86% of respondents reported allocating up to 15 hours a week for API secrets provisioning and management, according to a report from Corsha. The findings indicate the growing need for scalability in managing API secrets to ensure hybrid cloud environments' defenses against different cyber threats. Securing API secrets has been increasingly important amid the exponential growth of APIs, as well as automated pipelines and microservices in recent years, said Corsha CEO Anusher Iyer. "Secrets management is vital to the security of who and what is accessing your APIs. For many organizations, its the best way to safeguard their secrets in a secure, automated fashion, while also maintaining the hygiene needed to minimize any risk that might be associated with leaked and compromised credentials," said Iyer.