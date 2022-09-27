During CrowdStrikes Fal.Con 2022 event, the security solutions provider unveiled updates to its various security products and an expansion of its CrowdXDR Alliance, SDxCentral reports. Crowdstrike announced the joining of Cisco, Fortinet, and ForgeRock to the CrowdXDR Alliance, which was formed in October 2021, and revealed plans to integrate telemetry with its third-party partner vendors, after recently adding Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks. The company describes the expanding framework as hybrid XDR. Hybrid XDR is taking third-party data and correlating that with our first-party data through the XDR alliance partners offering both of these as a fundamental platform capability, according to CrowdStrike Chief Product and Engineering Officer Amol Kulkarni. CrowdStrike has also enabled access to its XDR services for all of the company's endpoint detection and response customers, who can do so through easy-to-use connector packs. We are enabling all customers to leverage the power of our unique XDR approach, which combines native XDR that is taking all of our first-party data and providing cross-domain detections across endpoint, identity, cloud, mobile, and so on without of course impacting any of the existing EDR capabilities or workflows, Kulkarni said.