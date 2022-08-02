Crowdstrike unveiled a new cloud-based threat hunting service named Falcon OverWatch Cloud Threat Hunting, SiliconANGLE reports.

According to the company, Falcon OverWatch is designed to detect hidden, advanced threats that originate, persist or are operating in cloud environments, provides constant operations and support to avert breaches and other incidents and provides attack alerts as well as adversary tradecraft to disrupt these threats.

Able to monitor for threat activity in Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructures using CrowdStrike's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, the service also detects zero-day or unpatched vulnerabilities and hands-on-keyboard activity.

The service can detect cloud-based attack indicators such as serverless and control plane vulnerabilities, container escapes, application behavior anomalies, privilege escalations, node compromises and misconfigurations.

Organizations gain access to around-the-clock cloud expertise without the costly overhead or requisite investments in hiring, training and tooling thats required to succeed in combating adversaries, said Crowdstrike Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry.