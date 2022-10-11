Startup Securiti has rolled out a comprehensive data security cloud called DataControls Cloud, TechCrunch reports. The solution is designed to act as an extra layer of protection for data wherever it may reside, whether its in a major cloud infrastructure such as AWS, Microsoft or Google; in Box or Salesforce or a similar software-as-a-service application; or in a data infrastructure like Databricks or Snowflake, according to the company. What we learned is that control is the keyword, risk controls around data, whether thats through the lens of security, privacy, governance or compliance, said Securiti founder and CEO Rehan Jalil. Companies that succeed in ensuring data security, privacy and governance in this way would then naturally achieve compliance with whatever regulatory body they wish to appease, Jalil adds. Securiti also recently announced their raising of $75 million in a Series C funding round, which brings their funding to more than $155 million after only three years of operation.