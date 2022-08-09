Cloud monitoring vendor Datadog has acquired Seekret under undisclosed terms, according to VentureBeat. Seekret provides technology for application programming interface observability -- a persistent issue facing organizations as they work to monitor a growing number of APIs. Inadequate monitoring can lead to failure to accurately understand the health, security and interdependencies of APIs and their effects on the user experience. Datadog says Seekret's platform enables an automated discovery process for private and public APIs as well as visualization of each of their interdependencies and continuous updating of documentation. The company said its plans include integrating some of these capabilities into its security and observability products and continuing to develop features that would help developers be better able to manage their APIs. The sale marks progress from Datadog's previous attempts at API observability, which were mainly limited to synthetic tests. Although synthetic monitoring can be valuable, the addition of Seekret offers a mechanism to non-invasively collect the equivalent of real-user monitoring telemetry for APIs and substantially broadens API monitoring to include health, performance and security use cases that were previously unavailable, according to Gregg Siegfried, Gartner vice president and IT monitoring team analyst.