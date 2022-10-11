Dell Technologies recently announced an upcoming program called the Zero Trust Center of Excellence, to be based in Dreamport at the US Cyber Command innovation center in Maryland, according to VentureBeat. Dell will partner with CyberPointInternational and the Maryland Innovation Security Institute for the initiative, which aims to serve as a secure data center for enterprises looking to evaluate their zero trust strategies for maturity and to validate zero-trust use cases. Slated to open in spring 2023, the center should provide enterprises with a secure space to assess their foundational-model zero trust solutions during implementation to support a multi-cloud environment, as well as to accelerate the development of new solutions. In a multicloud world, an organizations cybersecurity strategy must transcend its infrastructure and extend to its applications and data. We believe a zero-trust strategy is the best path forward. Dell has the proven IT and security foundation, technology integration experience, and extensive global partner ecosystem to help simplify customers cybersecurity transformations, according to Dell Technologies Global Chief Technology Officer John Roese.