Dig Security, a cloud data security firm that provides real-time cloud data threat detection and response technology, announced that it has raised $34 million in a Series A funding round, VentureBeat reports. Dig Security aims to provide an answer to an existing cloud skills gap among enterprises, which leaves security teams with a small amount of time in which to effectively detect and respond to attacks, according to company co-founder and CEO Dan Benjamin, who also notes the ever-increasing complexity of where companies data are stored in the cloud. The number and variety of data assets in the cloud are exploding, being driven by multicloud environments, microservices, and massive increases in remote work. Today there is more data in public clouds than on-premises, and data represents more than 40% of cloud resources, Benjamin said. Dig Security's offering is a security platform that merges DDR, data security posture management and data loss prevention technologies together through an approach that allows threat detection and response at the data level and includes a framework for defining policies -- a necessary feature given the high likelihood for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities among the numerous data stores a company has, according to Benjamin.